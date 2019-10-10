Report: N. Charleston strip club owner, two patrons attack former employee waiting for wife

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former employee who was waiting for his wife at a North Charleston strip club was attacked by the owner and two patrons, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say a warrant has been sought for 48-year-old William Scott Hendrix of Ponte Verde Beach, Florida on the charge of third-degree assault and battery by mob.
The victim, a 50-year-old man, said he was attacked by Hendrix and two other people at the Cheetah on 2028 Pittsburgh Ave. this past weekend.
The victim said he and his wife had worked at the business before; he was a DJ and his wife had worked the front door.
CCSO officials reported that Hendrix denied the allegations and only saw the victim sitting down waiting for his wife.
The investigation began early Sunday morning when deputies responded to a report of someone who was assaulted by three people inside the club.
The victim told deputies he and his wife were inside of the club and went to leave, but his wife needed to use the restroom so they went back into the club. As the victim was waiting for his wife, he saw Hendrix and two male patrons, a incident report states.
A report states that after the victim gave Hendrix a hug and said,'Hi,' the victim said Hendrix told him to get away from him, so the victim walked away and waited for his wife.
According to the victim, Hendrix then walked by him and asked him what he was doing there to which the victim replied that he was waiting for his wife. The victim said Hendrix then told him that he wanted to “smack” him in the face, but instead said he was going to send another guy to do it.
The victim told deputies a man then came over and told him to leave or he would get hurt. The victim said as he was waiting for his wife, the man began to punch him in the face and another male subject grabbed the victim by the waist and threw him to the ground. The victim reported that both men and Hendrix began to punch and kick him while he was on the ground.
The victim said a manager helped him up and went into a private room where the victim called 911 because he said he was in fear for his life.
Investigators reported observing bruising, red marks and swelling on the right side of the victim’s face and head.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy asked a worker of the club to have Hendrix come outside, but the general manager came outside instead and said Hendrix had left the club. According to a CCSO report, the manager called Hendrix on the phone, and Hendrix said he left over an hour ago and was on his way back to his home in Florida.
Investigating deputies reported that the manager told them that Hendrix was going to turn around and come back to the club.
When deputies asked if there were cameras in the club where the altercation happened, the manager said the camera where the incident happened was an “old” system that was damaged by the hurricane and was not working.
A deputy reported that when he got in contact with the Hendrix, Hendrix said he never spoke to the victim and said he saw him sitting down and assumed he was waiting for his wife, and that had been the only time that he saw him.
A CCSO report states when the deputy asked Hendrix where he was, he said that he was in a car driving back to Florida and his attorney was riding back with him. The deputy said when she asked Hendrix to read his drivers’s license number, he replied that he did not have his wallet with him.
When the deputy asked if he was turning around to come back, authorities reported that Hendrix said,'No' and said he never told anyone that he was coming back. The deputy said when Hendrix was informed of the allegations against him, he denied them all.
The deputy said he asked Hendrix if there were any security cameras inside the business, and Hendrix replied that sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t.
After deputies spoke with Hendrix, the victim pointed to a Cadillac Escalade parked in front of the club and told deputies that was Hendrix’s car. Deputies say they ran the license plate which came back to a company with an address in Ponte Verde Beach, Fla.
Deputies say when they looked through the window to see if they could see anything to identify who the vehicle belonged to they could only see a wallet lying on the center console.
A report states that deputies believed the owner was still inside of the building instead of on his way to Florida.
