Sheriff’s office: Amazon delivery van struck while crossing tracks after driver fails to notice train

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an Amazon delivery van was struck on crossing tracks after the driver failed to notice a train in Ladson Wednesday morning.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened around 11 a.m. when deputies responded to a report of a collision on Black Bottom Road near Koester Road.
A sheriff’s office report states that the driver of an Amazon delivery van proceeded through a railroad crossing after hearing the train’s horn but did not notice the train on his right side after only looking to his left.
CCSO officials said the railroad crossing is not equipped with crossing arms.
“The train collided with the van’s passenger side and forced the vehicle approximately 50 feet down the track, into a ditch,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office.
Antonio said that fortunately the driver was able to leave the van with non life threatening injuries.
He was transported by EMS to a hospital.
The sheriff’s office said their traffic division is investigating this collision.
