Study: Strong need for improvements in public safety for LGBTQ people in tri-county

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A study released Thursday by the Alliance For Full Acceptance shows that LGBTQ people in the Charleston area have a strong need for more protection in the workplace, access to quality and informed healthcare, as well as public safety improvements in the tri-county.
In the inaugural study of 1,436 respondents, more than half said they cannot be themselves at work while more than 250 said they worry they will be fired for their LGBTQ identity. 165 said they were specifically told not to reveal their sexual identity at work.
“The findings of this study have tremendous implications for the LGBTQ residents of the tri-county area,” said Chase Glenn, Executive Director of AFFA. “There has been a lot of positive attention surrounding landmark victories for the LGBTQ community in recent years, yet we know from AFFA’s work on the ground that life for all LGBTQ people has not necessarily gotten better.”
Of those surveyed, 207 said they have been physically/verbally attacked in public.
The study took more than a year to finish as part of a partnership between AFFA, CofC and MUSC.
The full study can be found here.
