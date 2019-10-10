Suspect in Walmart parking lot shooting to face murder charge after victim dies

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say they have obtained a warrant for murder for the man accused in a September shooting after the victim died Monday.
Ke’Varius Sparks, 18, had been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the incident. He was captured in Georgia and extradited to South Carolina where he faced a bond court judge on Oct. 2.
The victim in the shooting, a 27-year-old man, died Monday, 11 days after being shot, according to an incident report released Thursday by North Charleston Police.
The report states officers obtained a murder warrant against Sparks Wednesday, the report states.
The shooting happened on Sept. 26 at approximately 10:22 p.m. where police found a victim in a BMW SUV with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face, the incident report states.
Investigators spoke to a witness in the shooting who said he heard a single gunshot then saw a gold Crown Victoria-style sedan leaving the area with only its parking lights on. That vehicle, which the witness said was occupied by one man, exited the parking lot via the Parlor Drive exit.
The witness told police he walked to the area where he heard the gunshot and saw the victim’s SUV strike a white pickup truck and begin pushing it across the parking lot. Once the vehicle came to rest, the witness said he ran to the victim’s vehicle and saw another man was attempting to help the victim.
The victim kept saying a name, which police have redacted from the incident report, but witnesses weren’t immediately clear whether the victim was giving his own name or the name of the person he believed had wounded him.
Police learned on Sept. 30 that Sparks had been arrested over that weekend and was being held at the Glynn County Detention Center in Brunswick, Georgia. Police brought Sparks to the Dorchester County Detention Center on Oct. 1 and he faced a bond court judge the following day. That judge denied bond.
Sparks was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
