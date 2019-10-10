Two more suspects arrested for fatal shooting following Orangeburg home invasion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have announced the arrest of two more people in connection to a fatal shooting that happened following a home invasion in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Goodwin, Jr., 26, and Joshua Davis, 25, who have each been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
“We were able to develop information that led to these subjects,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.“This brings the total of arrests in this case of what we believe was a robbery gone bad to three.”
Earlier this month, 34-year-old Brandon Brown was charged in the case with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.
The trio were charged in connection with the Sept. 17 shooting death of a 55-year-old Bowman man.
Investigators were called to a Dibble Street home after receiving word that someone had been killed after a home invasion.
“Investigators found the victim lying face up inside the home, according to the report, with a single spent cartridge casing on the floor nearby,” OCSO officials said."Witnesses told investigators they had seen at least one person and possibly more enter the residence prior to hearing a single gunshot."
OCSO officials said County Magistrate Peggy Doremus formally presented Daniels and Davis their rights but deferred bond to circuit court during Wednesday’s hearing.
