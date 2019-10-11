In Berkeley County, a dirty yard could cost you $500

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Each municipality has ordinances about property maintenance. However, some homeowners in Berkeley County say after years of living in the county they are just learning about some regulations.
Berkeley County’s property maintenance ordinances have been in place for years. Some of the violations include having high grass, weeds, trash, discarded furniture or standing water in your yard.
One woman recently received a notice that she could be fined $500 for “high weeds and grass”.
County officials say if an officer believes that you’ve violated the code, you’ll receive a door hanger notifying you that you have 30 days to fix it before being cited.
Failing to fix the issue in 30 days leads to a citation. In total, property owners have 60 days after receiving the initial door Hanger to fix the issue before they have to pay the fine. Berkeley County code enforcement officials only patrol the unincorporated areas of the county.
Meanwhile, Adam Hall is working to make sure no one has to deal with those fines.
Hall says realizes that they are people in the community who aren’t neglecting their properties but they just don’t have the means to maintain them.
After hurricane Dorian, he came across an elderly woman who received a fine notice of $500 for the debris in her yard. After helping her he decided to start the group Lawns for Neighbors on Facebook. He offers lawn care for folks in Berkeley county who are In need free of charge.
