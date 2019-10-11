Child dies after falling out of a wagon at Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston boy died days after a wagon accident at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the boy as 4-year-old Noa Vera.
Authorities said Noa was at Children’s in the dental clinic and he fell out of a red wagon.
Noa sustained a severe head injury. He was taken to the emergency room and admitted to ICU in the hospital.
Noa died on Thursday, October 10 at 1:10 p.m.
Birmingham police were called to the hospital, but the fall is believed to have been an accident.
A Children's of Alabama spokesman emailed this statement:
We were saddened to hear about the recent death of Noah Vera. Federal Privacy laws prevent Children’s of Alabama from discussing details of a patient’s care. Children’s is committed to providing the safest possible environment for the patients and families in its care.
