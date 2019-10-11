Deputies: Attempted murder suspect out on bond leads deputies in Berkeley Co. chase

Fleeing from law enforcement is never a good idea. We do not recommend it. Berkeley County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle last night, but the driver of the vehicle did not stop. The deputies that were involved in the pursuit requested additional assistance from the Berkeley County K-9 Unit at that time. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Malik Jalen Gibbs, continued to drive in an attempt to lose deputies. Eventually, Gibbs decided to abandon the vehicle he was driving and attempted to flee from the vehicle on Peru Road in St. Stephens. A K-9 Deputy gave chase on foot to Gibbs who was seen holding and making movements towards his waistband. K-9 Fox was able to apprehend Gibbs and he continued reaching for his waistband. Finally, Gibbs gave up and was placed under arrest. During a search of his persons, deputies located a gun in his pocket. Gibbs was also found to be in possession of Crack. Gibbs was transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and charged with Resisting Arrest, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack and Unlawful Carry of a Pistol. As far as the #CriminalFax for Gibbs, he was just arrested in December and was out on bond. Gibbs was out on bond for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Also, as a side note… this is the second time Gibbs has led Berkeley County on a vehicle pursuit to try and not be arrested. #BlueMeansStop #DontRunWithAGun #FoxDoesntLikeThat #DontRunFromTheBark #WhatDoesTheFoxSay #HeSaidHello #GoodBoyFox #NightShiftChronicles