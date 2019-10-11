Deputies: Attempted murder suspect out on bond leads deputies in Berkeley Co. chase

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an attempted murder suspect out on bond is back behind bars after he led deputies on a chase in Berkeley County.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Malik Jalen Gibbs.
At the time of his arrest, Gibbs was out on bond for an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting in Moncks Corner.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said this is the second time Gibbs has led deputies on a car chase to evade arrest.
“Fleeing from law enforcement is never a good idea,” BCSO officials said."We do not recommend it."
Gibbs’ arrest stems from an incident Thursday night when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Deputies reported the driver, later identified as Gibbs, failed to stop and a chase ensued in which additional deputies and a K-9 unit responded.
A report states that Gibbs continued to drive in an attempt to lose deputies.
Investigators say Gibbs decided to abandon the vehicle he was driving and attempted to flee from the vehicle on Peru Road in St. Stephens.
“A K-9 Deputy gave chase on foot to Gibbs who was seen holding and making movements towards his waistband,” BCSO officials said."K-9 Fox was able to apprehend Gibbs and he continued reaching for his waistband. Finally, Gibbs gave up and was placed under arrest."
Deputies reported locating a gun in the suspect’s pocket, and was also found with crack.
Gibbs was locked up at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and was charged with resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, possession with the intent to distribute crack and unlawful carry of a pistol.
“As far as the #CriminalFax for Gibbs, he was just arrested in December and was out on bond,” officials with the sheriff’s office said."Gibbs was out on bond for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Also, as a side note… this is the second time Gibbs has led Berkeley County on a vehicle pursuit to try and not be arrested."
