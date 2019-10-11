Fantastic Friday and weekend ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure overhead will keep our weather sunny and beautiful for the next couple of days. A cold front will arrive late this weekend from the northwest before stalling out early next week. The location of this front stalling out is uncertain at this time but may be close enough to bring some clouds and a few showers starting Sunday evening. Until then, sunshine and near 80 degrees today. Another cool morning is expected Saturday with temperatures starting in the 50s inland. We’ll be a little warmer both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Have a great weekend!