Former Berkeley Co. teacher’s license suspended after classroom incident

Documents from the South Carolina Board of Education state Mary Luscaleet was a teacher at Cainhoy Elementary School. On Dec. 12, 2018, Luscaleet reportedly became upset with a student gathering his things to leave the classroom for special instruction. Documents state Luscaleet yelled at the student, knocked the student’s belongings to the floor and tossed the student’s assigned Chromebook onto a shelf after the student had trouble gathering all of his things in a timely manner.