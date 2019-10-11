Former Berkeley Co. teacher’s license suspended after classroom incident

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Berkeley County school teacher will not be allowed to lead a classroom for the next year after her teaching certificate was suspended.
Documents from the South Carolina Board of Education state Mary Luscaleet was a teacher at Cainhoy Elementary School. On Dec. 12, 2018, Luscaleet reportedly became upset with a student gathering his things to leave the classroom for special instruction. Documents state Luscaleet yelled at the student, knocked the student’s belongings to the floor and tossed the student’s assigned Chromebook onto a shelf after the student had trouble gathering all of his things in a timely manner.
Luscaleet was terminated from the district the following day, according to the suspension order.
The Department of Education notified the teacher that it planned to meet to determine possible disciplinary action. Documents state that Luscaleet responded, saying she did not feel she could participate in a hearing and would not sign a consent order for a hearing.
The State Board then voted to suspend Luscaleet’s educator certificate for one year, from Oct. 8 through Oct. 6, 2020, the documents state.
