Google gets approval to triple its use of groundwater from Lowcountry aquifer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Google’s data center in Berkeley County has been given the go ahead to use millions of gallons of groundwater to cool its servers, a decision environmental groups and others argue could damage one of the region’s limited sources of groundwater.
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control sent the company a letter Wednesday authorizing Google’s use of 549 million gallons of water per year from the McQueen Branch aquifer, also known as Middendorf.
With plans to expand the Berkeley County data center, the company has said they anticipate needing more water for cooling its high-performance servers. Google argues its pursuit of triple the amount of water from the Middendorf aquifer is fueled by caution. The company wants to avoid the risk of operational failure.
However, critics argue the access isn’t necessary and could harm the precious resource that supplies drinking water to thousands of Lowcountry residents.
The Coastal Conservation League, an environmental advocacy group located in Charleston, contends Google already has access to existing alternatives. The company already uses water from Berkeley County Water and Sanitation to cool its servers. The Conservation League suggested an agreement between Charleston Water System and Berkeley County could achieve an amount of surplus water that should satisfy Google’s need without upping its permitted groundwater withdrawal.
“After signing an agreement with Charleston Water System, Berkeley County is now building necessary infrastructure to bring 5 million more gallons of water each day to its system. Berkeley County, by their own assurances, has obtained all environmental permits and property easements for the project and has begun installing the underground line,” according to the CCL. “We know that some or all of that water is meant for Google and will likely be readily available between April-July 2020.”
But Google maintains its sustainable use of water to cool its data centers, though critics have argued the company has not been transparent about its practices.
"We strive to build sustainability into everything that we do, and our data centers are no different. We’ve been proud to call South Carolina home for more than ten years, and we’re proud of the investments that we’ve made here, including more than $2 billion in capital investment, supporting employment opportunities, municipal improvements, educational programs and local nonprofits,” a Google spokesperson said. “As part of the Berkeley County community, we are committed to responsible water stewardship, and we look forward to continued productive partnerships with state and local officials and community members.”
According to a “fact sheet” produced by Google in February, the company believes its use of the aquifer is sustainable because it represents less than 1% of the total McQueen Branch aquifer flow in the data center area.
Other local communities rely on the Middendorf aquifer to supply drinking water and support for emergency operations. Mount Pleasant Waterworks also applied for a permit renewal to siphon 3,953 million gallons of water per year from the resource. The amount requested was consistent with previous permits the water authority had held. However, DHEC reduced that amount by about 57 percent. Officials with Mount Pleasant Waterworks argued the reduction will cause MPW to purchase more water from the Charleston Water System, raising customer rates and stranding $50 million dollars in infrastructure projects, which will likely lead to weakened bond ratings.
In the Modified Permit Request, MPW reduced its requested withdrawal limit by 39%. The manager of the water authority said this was an effort to continue the utility’s dedication to mindfully managing the resource. However, Clay Duffy also expressed frustration over DHEC’s permitting practices.
“DHEC regulates based on a plan which lacks triggers and does not adequately define reasonable use,” a press release from MPW states.
Duffy maintained he wants to see more definition behind such regulatory measures.
