Man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl, Charleston Co. deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.
Tisswan Lamaar Dickerson has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On Sept. 25, the girl was at MUSC and disclosed that in August 2014, Dickerson made her perform oral sex on him at a residence on Berryhill Road.
She told investigators on Sept. 30 in an interview it happened twice as she was headed into sixth grade, according to the affidavit.
The victim said she has kept it to herself for five years.
