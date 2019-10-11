MUSC moving forward with new hospital to serve Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is moving forward with plans to build a $50 million hospital to serve people in Williamsburg County.
The new hospital, which will also serve people in Lower Florence County Hospital District, is expected to be located on Route 52.
On Friday, MUSC officials say the board received approval to file a CON to build the hospital; DHEC must issue a certificate of need (CON) before certain types of health care acquisitions, expansions and creation of new facilities are allowed.
According to MUSC officials, when the new facility opens, both Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital will discontinue operations.
“Seeing this project move forward is gratifying for all of our team members,” said Julie Floyd, chair of the board for Williamsburg Regional Hospital. “Since the historic flood that devastated our hospital building in October 2015, we’ve been serving patients through a temporary hospital, using modular housing. The MUSC Health replacement hospital will be a welcome solution and upgrade to the transitional facility.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.