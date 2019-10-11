Pee Dee mother charged in death of 2-year-old child posts $30K bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Hartsville is out of jail.
Jodi Holden is charged with homicide by child abuse and neglect by legal custodian.
Records from the W. Glenn Detention Center show that Holden posted bond at 5:26 p.m. Thursday.
Holden had a bond reconsideration hearing in September where a judge gave her a $30,000 bond.
She has been in jail since her arrest in April.
An investigation started when deputies were called to an area hospital for a child being treated for severe injuries. The two-year-old later died. The Darlington County Coroner’s Office said the child died as a result of non-accidental blunt force trauma to the head.
Holden’s reported boyfriend, Randall Watson Jr., was also arrested and charged in the case.
A judge also reduced his bond to $30,000 during a September 4 hearing. Records show he bonded out of jail the same day.
