Suspect in $1M SC arson captured in New Jersey

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A suspect accused of intentionally starting a blaze that destroyed three buildings in Holly Hill has been caught in New Jersey.
Marvin Leroy Capers-Smith is set to appear in Columbia for a bond hearing next week.
He’s charged with arson in a January 2018 Holly Hill fire that caused an estimated $1 million in damage and launched a national investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Investigators say they discovered fire accelerant at the scene.
Holly Hill police Chief Joshua Detter said Capers-Smith was spotted fleeing from the area that night.
News outlets reported he was able to escape to New Jersey before he was indicted in May 2018. Capers-Smith was captured by federal agents last month.
The fire, called in at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2018, destroyed the Super 10 department store and two neighboring stores, Joy's Touch of Class and Goldstein's, on Old State Road.
Jan Wyles, who owns the Super 10 building, said it was 100 years old and served as a boarding house in the 1920s.
Super 10 was housed in the building's first floor while the second floor was used for storage. An antique car was stored on the building's second floor, Wyles said.
A federal grand jury indicted Capers-Smith on one count of Arson on May 9, 2018.
