5-year-old child hurt in drive-by shooting near Loris, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 5-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night near Loris, according to an Horry County police report.
Lt. Thomas DelPercio with HCPD said the shooting happened around the 2300 block of Highway 746.
When officers arrived on scene at about 11:15 p.m., a witness said they were awoken to sounds of gunfire and found the child in the living room with a gunshot wound to the leg, the report states.
Police said the front of the home had been hit by gunfire several times.
Inside the residence, bullet holes were found in several appliances and other household furniture, according to the report.
The 5-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The boy’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, DelPercio said.
Detectives with HCPD have taken over the case, and no suspect information has been released.
