Conference in N. Charleston to focus on cancer and domestic violence awareness and healing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Power of Your Words Conference will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 in North Charleston.
It is hosted by the authors of the book ‘Be Ye Transformed.’ The book focuses on nine different women who share their life experiences.
The event will bring awareness to cancer and domestic violence.
The conference is free and open to the public. It's from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. You can register when you arrive.
The attire is 50 shades of pink and purple. Event organizers say there will be food, fun and fellowship for a worthy cause.
One of the organizers, Latowya Miller Jamison, says it will be a healing experience for those who attend.
Miller Jamison says God gave her the vision for the conference title, "The Power of Your Words" because she says it's important for people realize how impactful their words can be and how people can speak things into existence. She knows firsthand how positive words can lead to reality.
The free conference will take place at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church Banquet and Conference Center at 4761 Luella Avenue.
