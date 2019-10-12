Crews battling fire at Mount Pleasant apartment complex

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are battling a fire at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Pointe Apartments on Harbor Pointe Drive. That’s near the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.
The fire was reported at 2:22 p.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.
Drivers reported seeing smoke from the fire from the Ravenel Bridge as well as from I-26.
Witnesses say a building has been heavily damaged by a fire.
There has been no word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.