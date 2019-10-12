Crews battling fire at Mount Pleasant apartment complex

Firefighters are responding to a fire at Harbor Pointe Apartments in Mount Pleasant. (Source: Jennifer Boyette)
By Patrick Phillips | October 12, 2019 at 3:06 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 3:15 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are battling a fire at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Pointe Apartments on Harbor Pointe Drive. That’s near the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.

#BREAKING Apartment fire at Harbor Point in Mount Pleasant

Posted by Live 5 News on Saturday, October 12, 2019

The fire was reported at 2:22 p.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.

Drivers reported seeing smoke from the fire from the Ravenel Bridge as well as from I-26.

Crews are battling a fire at Harbor Pointe Apartments in Mount Pleasant. (Source: Live 5)

Witnesses say a building has been heavily damaged by a fire.

There has been no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

