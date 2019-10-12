Event celebrates Latin, Caribbean cultures Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Celebrate Charleston’s vibrant Latin and Caribbean cultures at the annual Latin American Festival.
The event runs Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston.
There will be non-stop music including everything from Merengue to Reggaeton, Bachata to Salsa, including music from three live bands.
You can also enjoy traditional dance performances, artworks and crafts that are connected to Latin Folklore, as well as authentic Latin American and Caribbean foods for sale such as empanadas and arroz con pollo.
Admission is $10 at the gate, $5 with a student ID, and kids 12 and under and Gold Card Pass holders get in for free.
