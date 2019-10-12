Loris man dead following Saturday morning shooting with Myrtle Beach police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two Myrtle Beach police officers were involved in a shooting just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Myrtle Beach Police Corporal Thomas Vest says the shooting happened near 65th Ave. N and Wedgewood Street.
A spokesperson with MBPD says no officers were injured in the shooting. The Horry County Coroners Office says 32-year-old Matthew Graham of Loris died as a result of the shooting.
“Our officers acted swiftly and according to protocol," began Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. "I’m grateful that they were not physically harmed, however this is a very traumatic incidence for them and their families. My prayers go out to them as well as the family of the suspect involved.”
Vest say per protocol, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division or SLED will be conducting an independent investigation, while MBPD will be reviewing the incident internally.
Police ask if you have any information, photos, or video please contact SLED at (803) 737-9000 or the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for patience while every lead is investigated.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.