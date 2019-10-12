NC car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car chase that started in Union County led to an officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the situation began with a burglary off of Plyler Mill Road, south of Monroe.
The suspect fled in a vehicle into Lancaster, SC where the shooting occurred on Camp Creek Road Sunday afternoon.
The injured suspect has since been airlifted to the hospital.
The shooting involved a Union County deputy.
South Carolina Law Enforcement will investigate.
No further information at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.