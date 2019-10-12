2nd Annual ‘Taste of North Charleston’ being served up Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several North Charleston restaurants will provide samples of their unique menu items as part of the Taste of North Charleston on Sunday.
The Taste of North Charleston will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the all-new ExQuis Event & Conference Center at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Rd. in the Festival Center in.
Restaurants will serve two to three-ounce samples of signature menu items and guests will have the opportunity to try these samples and then vote for the restaurants with the best tastings, spirits, and desserts.
In addition to food, music, and entertainment, on the day of the event, you can look forward to a Taste of Tech Business Hour from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.;, a Cocktail Competition, and a Vendor Alley including exhibitors from area non-profit and for-profit businesses.
The event welcomes diverse eateries and attendees throughout the Tri-County area but highlights the North Charleston footprint. Restaurants from other districts nearby are also scheduled to participate.
The Hospitality Expansion Council of the Southeastern Chamber of Commerce spearhead the event annually, at locations throughout the North Charleston area, giving different non-spotlighted districts an opportunity for exposure and positive light. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit a non-profit/local charity. Remaining proceeds will cover event expenses, future marketing, advertising and events focused around growth and awareness of the Taste, its supporters, and businesses within the City of North Charleston.
Admission is $15 in early-bird special and $20 general admission. The event is open to the public and children.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.