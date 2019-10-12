One person arrested after shooting at house party in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies one person was arrested Friday night after a shooting that left two juveniles wounded.
Joshua Taylor, was arrested for firearms and drug charges, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio. Taylor was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana, jail records state.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to an abandoned house in the 7800 block of White Point Road, Antonio said. A party had taken place there with numerous teens and young adults attending, he said.
EMS took the two victims injured to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies stopped a vehicle that was leaving the scene and Taylor was a passenger in that vehicle, he said.
At the scene, detectives attempted to talk with several witnesses about the shooting that took place, but some parents who had arrived did not agree to let their children provide any statements to the detectives.
Detectives are continuing to work to identify other attendees, Antonio said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
