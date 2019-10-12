Readers rejoice! ‘That Big Book Sale’ runs all weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A giant sale with more than 60,000 books, DVDs, CDs, audio books, sheet music and maps available to buy for some items as low as 50 cents runs through Sunday.
If you like books, especially at bargain prices, then That Big Book Sale is for you. It’s happening this weekend at the Omar Shrine Auditorium at 176 Patriots Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant.
It’s sponsored by Charleston Friends of the Library and it’s for book lovers, educators, families, and friends. You can discover new books by authors you love, or old favorites at bargain prices. High quality books from literary fiction to political biographies are marked at significantly reduced rates and all proceeds go to supporting the programs of your local library.
The sale began Friday and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
