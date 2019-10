Investigators are seeking any information that could lead to the arrest of the individual in the video who reportedly stole approximately $2,400 worth of items from a business in the 1500 block of Airport Road between 2 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2019, and 8 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.