Warmer Afternoons this Weekend; Coolest Air of the Season Next Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is shifting offshore this weekend and will help filter in some warmer air out ahead of the next cold front. High temperatures today and tomorrow will peak in the mid 80s under plenty of sunshine. Out at the beaches, temperatures will peak near 80 degree with calm winds. High tide peaks around 8 pm tonight and some minor flooding is possible.
A few showers are possible late tomorrow night, but most areas should stay dry. Scattered rain is possible Monday and Tuesday as back-to-back fronts move through. Highs temperatures should be seasonable to start off the work week, but they’ll feel much cooler by the end of the work week. Highs Thursday and Friday should drop off to the low/mid 70s! This will be the coolest air of the season!
TODAY: Plenty of sunshine; HIGH: 84.
TOMORROW: Sunny start, increasing pm clouds, mainly dry; HIGH: 85.
COLUMBUS DAY: Scattered rain; HIGH: 80.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.