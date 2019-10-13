Charleston mayor to dedicate community center to Charleston community activist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is dedicating a community center Tuesday to a woman who has been a lifelong community leader and activist.
Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the Charleston City Council will hold the dedication ceremony of the “Reverend Alma Dungee Community Center,” on Tuesday.
Dungee held the position as president of the neighborhood association of the North Central Neighborhood for 38 years. During that time, she advocated for businesses and homeowners to maintain the neighborhood’s historic character, keep it safe, and keep it clean.
The dedication will be held at the community center at 1099 King Street Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The two-story community center is currently undergoing renovations. A design contract for the work is expected to go before City Council later this month.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.