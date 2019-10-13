‘Great Southeast ShakeOut,’ annual earthquake drill, scheduled for Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will be one of eight states participating this week in a drill designed to help people be ready for an earthquake.
“The Great Southeast ShakeOut” is scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:17 a.m. It is part of Earthquake Awareness Week, which Gov. Henry McMaster proclaimed for this week.
There have been eight low-magnitude earthquakes recorded in South Carolina since October 2018. Our state experiences approximately ten to 20 earthquakes a year according to geologists with the College of Charleston.
The regional ShakeOut drill is part of an international effort in which participants simultaneously practice how to stay safe during an earthquake.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, which publishes the South Carolina Earthquake Guide, wants everyone to remember the phrase, “Drop, Cover and Hold On:”
- DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees;
- COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk;
- HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).
Schools, businesses, organizations, government agencies, communities, and households are all encouraged to participate in the drill. Worldwide, 25 million people are currently expected to participate in Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills next Thursday. Although the primary activity of the ShakeOut is based upon a drill procedure similar to a fire or tornado drill, participants are encouraged to take actions to become better prepared for all disasters. This could include:
- Securing heavy items to prevent them from causing injuries during an earthquake
- Creating an emergency plan and/or updating emergency supply kits
- Talking with their families and neighbors about emergency preparedness
Registration on the Great Southeast ShakeOut site is an important part of this event. This event is open to everyone in South Carolina. To register, go to www.shakeout.org/southeast.
The Lowcountry’s history provides a strong reason to take the threat of an earthquake seriously. The epicenter of the largest earthquake ever recorded along the eastern United States seaboard was just outside of Charleston on August 31, 1886.
Most people had gone to bed by 9:51 p.m., when the estimated Magnitude 7.3 quake struck.
Sixty people died in the quake and many of the city's brick and masonry buildings had crumbled. Those that remained standing had cracks and other scars from the violent shaking.
That shaking reportedly damaged structures as far away as 200 miles from downtown Charleston and was felt as from Cuba to New York and as far west as the Mississippi River, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
According to a study commissioned by SCEMD, an earthquake of similar magnitude occurring today would result in tremendous loss of life, severe property damage and extreme economic loss.
