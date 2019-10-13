Much Needed Rain is on the Way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Back-to-back cold fronts could bring about 1 - 2 inches of much needed rain. This rainfall is not much, but any amount will help! The Lowcountry is in a deficit of about 7.5″ since the start of the year. Most of this rain should fall Monday through early Wednesday. Today will be mainly dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon and evening, but the greatest chance for rain enters the forecast late tonight and overnight.
Grab the umbrella tomorrow morning and keep it handy through Wednesday. It’s likely widespread rain will move from the west to the east Tuesday. A few scattered, leftover showers are possible Wednesday. The rain-cooled air and plenty of clouds will keep temperatures seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday. Much cooler air (possibly the coolest of the season) will push in Thursday and Friday along with plenty of sunshine!
TODAY: Mainly dry and warm; HIGH: 85.
TOMORROW: Scattered showers possible; HIGH: 84.
TUESDAY: Widespread rain; HIGH: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers possible; HIGH: 79.
THURSDAY: Much cooler; HIGH: 74.
FRIDAY: Cool and sunny; HIGH: 73.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cool; HIGH: 78.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.