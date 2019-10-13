Much Needed Rain is on the Way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Back-to-back cold fronts could bring about 1 - 2 inches of much needed rain. This rainfall is not much, but any amount will help! The Lowcountry is in a deficit of about 7.5″ since the start of the year. Most of this rain should fall Monday through early Wednesday. Today will be mainly dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon and evening, but the greatest chance for rain enters the forecast late tonight and overnight.