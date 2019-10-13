Rainey efficient in The Citadel’s 35-17 win over W. Carolina

The Citadel (3-4, 1-2 Southern Conference) proceeded to take control of the game scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions. Rainey it in from a yard out, he threw a 17-yard TD pass to Remus Bulmer, again ran it in from a yard out and threw a 39-yard TD pass to Raleigh Webb with 7:32 left before halftime. Rainey threw another 17-yard TD toss, again to Bulmer, to round out the scoring with 9:44 left to play.