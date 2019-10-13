RCSD gives update on reported shooting at State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a presser to discuss a reported shooting at the State Fair.
Officials confirmed that no shots were fired and no injuries have been reported.
“There were no 911 calls to dispatch about gunfire, there was none. Nobody showed up to the hospital after leaving the fair with gunshot wounds, there is just no evidence to support this statement that there was gunfire at the fair. We would have known,” RCSD Major Harry Polis said.
Several fair attendees reported hearing what sounded like gunfire around 11:30 p.m. last night.
However, officials stated they have no evidence that there was a shooting. No shell casings were found at or around the scene.
RCSD will be reviewing the evidence they have regarding the incident to ensure the safety at the fair.
