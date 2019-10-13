SCHP: Fatal collision on I-26 heading towards Orangeburg leaves one dead

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died in a fatal collision Sunday morning in Orangeburg County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern.
The collision occurred at 4:20 A.M on I-26 near MM 159 heading towards Orangeburg. Four occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash when it ran off the road with the passenger behind the driver side sustaining fatal injures and was deceased at the scene.
The driver of the 2007 Chevy Cobalt also sustained injuries and was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia SC. The two other occupants in the vehicle were taken by EMS to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg for their injuries.
SCHP is still investigation this crash check back for more updates.
