Stingrays Score First 4, Spoil Solar Bears’ Opener

Just after a penalty expired to Orlando’s Jake Marchment midway through the second, defenseman Tom Parisi extended South Carolina’s lead to 3-0 when he beat Martin with a shot from the top of the left circle. Jaynen Rissling gained possession of the puck deep in the offensive zone to start the scoring chance, then Cherniwchan moved behind the net and set up Parisi for the shot. With Bailey providing a screen in front of the net, Parisi put the puck just inside the right post for the strike at 11:09.In the third, forward Matthew Weis netted the Rays’ first man-advantage goal of the year at 8:54 to make it 4-0 off a feed by Ully. DeSalvo had the second assist on the scoring play, which was the first SC goal reviewed under the ECHL’s new rules.