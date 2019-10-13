Woman charged in North Charleston stabbing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed a man during a fight Saturday night.
Takisha Oshay Chandler is charged with attempted murder, according to court documents.
Police responded to a home in the 1900 block of Token Street Saturday night after 11 p.m. where they say Chandler and the victim got into a fight in the kitchen.
During the fight, Chandler grabbed a brown kitchen knife and stabbed the victim in the center of his back, an affidavit states. Investigators say she ran away on foot upon the arrival of law enforcement.
She was found and arrested in the area of Carlton and Chicora Streets, the report states.
Investigators say she admitted stabbing the victim in the back while she was in the home.
Jail records state a judge set bond on the attempted murder charge at $50,000 on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.