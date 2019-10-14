Baby found safe after thief stole car with child inside, suspect still on run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say someone stole a car with a baby inside from a home in southeast Richland County early Monday morning.
The car was stolen from Alexander Pointe Drive before 7 a.m. Monday. A woman left her car running with her child inside when she ran back in the house to grab something, deputies said.
When the woman returned moments later -- her car and her child were gone.
Thankfully, the 10-month-old baby was found 30 minutes later about six miles away on Garners Ferry Road near Old Congaree Run.
EMS checked out the child, who is OK and now back with family.
The suspect, however, is still on the run in the stolen car, deputies believe.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 2017 silver Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina license plate RBM 503.
Anyone who spots the stolen car or has other information should call RCSD headquarters at 803-576-3000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
