Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar opens in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville burger fans now have a new place to get their fix.
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar opened its doors and started serving burgers on Monday. The new 3,750-square-foot restaurant of the Denver-based brand is located at 200 Front St.
“We are excited to expand in South Carolina and to bring Bad Daddy’s to Summerville,” said Acting CEO Ryan Zink. “We have hired an incredible team of over 120 and they are all looking forward to serving Bad Daddy’s insanely delicious, award-winning burgers to everyone in the area. We can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”
Company officials say Summerville’s new Bad Daddy’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
According to a press release, this will be the third Bad Daddy’s in South Carolina and 38th system-wide, with other locations throughout Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
The restaurant is known for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids.
“The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries,” company officials said.
