CCSD set to give update on proposed school changes, could pass new security camera policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost two dozens schools in the Charleston County School District could see significant changes if the district’s board moves forward with its current plan.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is set to give an update during Monday afternoon’s board meeting on what she and the board have been hearing from the community during different listening sessions over the past few weeks. Those sessions have had hundreds of parents in attendance, including the one last week in downtown Charleston. That’s where the district is considering combining three middle schools into one campus.
They’re also consideirng combining three North Charleston elementary schools and building a new middle school. No vote on those changes is expected during Monday’s meeting and more listening sessions are scheduled for the weeks ahead. A full list of them can be found here.
As for a policy change that could be approved during this meeting, the board is set to hold its final vote on an ordinance that would allow the district to be in charge of security video taken inside schools.
Under current policy, the principal of the school is the one in charge of security camera video. But if this is approved, the district security director would be in charge of it.
It also makes the superintendent or her designee the ones who determine when it is appropriate to activate cameras in classrooms or common areas for safety and security purposes. Right now, it’s the principals, and they will see be able to access the cameras for educational purposes.
This policy would affect all video cameras in classrooms, hallways, school buses, and other district property.
Another policy revision is also being proposed. This one is set to address the challenging recruitment and retention issues the district is facing as it relates to compensating talented leaders.
The meeting is set to start at 1 p.m.
