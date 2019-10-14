Charleston County to release ‘resilience plan’ on flooding, growth

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders are set to introduce a new resilience plan to focus on how the county responds to flooding, the growing population, and more.
The will help the county adopt a master plan for drainage and rising sea level strategies.
Officials say the resilience elements needed include determining the areas that are at the highest risk for these problems and making them a priority.
It also includes educating the public about how to prepare and recover from flooding and similar situations.
