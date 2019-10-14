Charleston police seek to identify man in connection to assault case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with Charleston police are seeking to identify a man in connection to an assault case in downtown.
On Sept. 15, 2019 at around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Harris Street in reference to an aggravated assault that just occurred.
“Detectives wish to identify the above pictured individual who may be a witness in connection to this incident,” CPD officials said.
Anyone with information should contact on-duty Central Detective at (843) 743-7200, or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.