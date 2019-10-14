Charleston Stall in Playoff Race With 2-1 Loss to Loudoun

The Battery missed out on a chance to move above Birmingham, and the playoff line, Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 loss to Loudoun United FC. It's Loudoun's third consecutive win after beating Saint Louis and Tampa Bay. Charleston remains tied with the Legion on 40 points with two remaining home matches in the regular season.
Arthur Bosua and the Battery got off to a quick start, going up 1-0 in the 6th minute. Dante Marini looked Bosua's way with an initial cross that was punched away by Loudoun keeper Colin Miller. Romario Piggott latched on to the live ball and found Tah Brian Anunga at the top of the box with a few yards of space available. Anunga recycled play and lofted a cross back into the box connecting with Nicque Daley, who did well to chest the ball down in the box and hold off a Loudoun defender before going to ground. Bosua jumped to the loose ball and tucked it into the back of the net, scoring his fourth goal of the season.
Charleston generated a number of quality scoring chances in the first half but were unable to punish a struggling Loudoun defense. The Black and Yellow had seven first-half shots, but only two were on target. "We got in on the outsides, and the quality just seemed to be missing at the end," said coach Anhaeuser following the match. "I think we played very well and made adjustments throughout the match to be more offensive." The Battery finished the match with twenty-one crosses forcing Miller to come out and deal with dangerous balls.
Loudoun responded quickly, leveling the match five minutes after Bosua's opener. Alioune Ndour bagged a brace in the win showcasing his power and finesse on his first goal. Antonio Bustamante chipped a lovely ball through to Ndour who found himself through on goal and controlled the pass nicely before smashing a half volley past Kuzminsky in the top left corner of the net. Ndour was efficient with his chances registering three shots on the afternoon, all of which were on target. Hunter Gorski assisted on Ndour's second goal in the 83rd minute, sending a low hard pass towards Ndour who redirected the pass past Joe Kuzminsky.
