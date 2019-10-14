Charleston Stall in Playoff Race With 2-1 Loss to Loudoun

Arthur Bosua and the Battery got off to a quick start, going up 1-0 in the 6th minute. Dante Marini looked Bosua's way with an initial cross that was punched away by Loudoun keeper Colin Miller. Romario Piggott latched on to the live ball and found Tah Brian Anunga at the top of the box with a few yards of space available. Anunga recycled play and lofted a cross back into the box connecting with Nicque Daley, who did well to chest the ball down in the box and hold off a Loudoun defender before going to ground. Bosua jumped to the loose ball and tucked it into the back of the net, scoring his fourth goal of the season.