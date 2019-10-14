Charlotte Hornets Waive Joe Chealey And Josh Perkins

Perkins, who went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, originally signed with the Hornets on Aug. 6, 2019. A five-year player at Gonzaga, he averaged 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 153 games. The Colorado native spent the 2019 MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League with the Hornets and averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.6 minutes per game over the course of four appearances. The rookie guard has appeared in two preseason games, averaging 1.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game.