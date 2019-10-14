I-26 reopens after crash blocked eastbound lanes in Dorchester County

Both lanes have reopened on I-26 in Dorchester County as of shortly after 7 a.m. (Source: SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips | October 14, 2019 at 6:59 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 7:11 AM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is moving again in Dorchester County after a crash had blocked both eastbound lanes ahead of the morning commute.

The crash was reported at approximately 6:29 a.m. four miles east of exit 177, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

One lane reopened at approximately 7 a.m. and the second lane reopened shortly after that.

There has been no immediate word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

