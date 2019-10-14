I-26 reopens after crash blocked eastbound lanes in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is moving again in Dorchester County after a crash had blocked both eastbound lanes ahead of the morning commute.
The crash was reported at approximately 6:29 a.m. four miles east of exit 177, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
One lane reopened at approximately 7 a.m. and the second lane reopened shortly after that.
There has been no immediate word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.