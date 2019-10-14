Fire investigation complete on Mount Pleasant apartment building fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department has not determined a cause of a fire that heavily damaged an apartment building Saturday afternoon.
The fire investigation into the fire at Building 315 of the Harbor Point Apartments Saturday is complete, according to Mount Pleasant spokesperson Allison Lane. But the fire department listed it as “cause undetermined after investigation,” she said.
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch notified the Mount Pleasant Fire Department about the fire at 2:23 p.m. Saturday. The first fire crews arrived on the scene in four minutes, she said.
A total of 30 firefighters on 14 fire trucks responded to assist.
Firefighters helped a man and two children from the burning building. They also rescued a cat whose owner was out of town from one of the units.
The American Red Cross is helping approximately 21 victims of the fire with their immediate needs, spokesman Ben Williamson said. Team members provided comfort kits, containing personal hygiene items, and financial assistance for immediate needs to the families impacted. Seven team members were on the scene for several hours Saturday to make sure residents had what they needed in the wake of the large fire.
In addition to immediate needs, Red Cross team members are providing mental and spiritual care assistance to anyone that may need it. The Red Cross will continue to stay in contact with its partners to see if any additional assistance is needed.
Mount Pleasant firefighters cleared the scene at 7:19 p.m., Lane said.
