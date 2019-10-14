Former Ga. police officer found not guilty of murder in fatal shooting of naked, unarmed man from Moncks Corner

ATLANTA (CNN/WCSC) - Jurors have found a former Georgia police officer not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed, naked man from Moncks Corner.
According to a report from CNN, a jury in DeKalb County found Robert “Chip” Olsen guilty of aggravated assault, making a false statement, and two counts of violation of oath, but acquitted him on two felony murder charges in the death of of 26-year-old Anthony Hill.
Olsen was freed on bond and is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 1.
The DeKalb County police chief says officers responded to an apartment complex where residents complained an unclothed man was banging on doors and crawling on the ground at an Atlanta-area apartment complex in March of 2015.
Authorities say when Olsen confronted Hill, Hill charged at the officer.
He died at the scene.
