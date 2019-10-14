Goose Creek Police investigate fatal weekend shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say one person died and a second was injured in a shooting Sunday night.
Police responded at approximately 8:53 p.m. to a home on Adeline Drive in the Boulder Bluff subdivision where a shooting had been reported, Capt. Tom Hill said.
Officers found two victims in the side yard of the home.
Authorities say one of the victims, an 18-year-old, died at the scene. EMS took the second victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Hill said.
The Berkeley County coroner has not released the name of the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Usher at 843-863-5200 ext. 2336 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
