Much needed rain likely over the next several days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure will develop along a stalled front over the Southeast providing much needed rainfall over the next 48 hours. This low will develop later today and track our direction on Tuesday. We’ll likely start out dry on Tuesday with the rain chance increasing late in the day. Heavy rain can’t be ruled out Tuesday night as the low slides offshore. Rain will begin to taper off Wednesday morning as a cold front slides through the region. Rainfall totals between 1 and 2″ are likely between now and Wednesday morning. The cold front passing through on Wednesday will cool the temperatures for the second half of the work week. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s by Thursday and Friday morning. We can’t even rule out some inland areas dropping down into the 40s!