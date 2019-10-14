Myrtle Beach man who claimed “stand your ground” in 2016 shooting deaths set to go to trial

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man who asked a judge to dismiss his murder charges under the “stand your ground” law is set to go to trial next month.
According to court dockets, a jury is scheduled to be picked in the case of Calvin Ford the week of Nov. 4.
Ford is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
The defendant argued he was justified in the 2016 shooting deaths of 26-year-old Dameion Hakeem Alston and 27-year-old Marquis Jamal Burgess.
Back in March, a judge denied Ford’s motion to dismiss his charges under the “stand your ground” law.
Aliga Campbell also faces two counts of murder and weapons charges in relation to the case. He is also set to go to trial the week of Nov. 4.
