North Charleston family calling for justice in cold case of murdered 2-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family described two-year-old Makayla Brown as a bright girl who loved the world. But her life was cut short in June 2018 when investigators say she was murdered by blunt force.
Makayla was the youngest of Ashley Brown’s five children. On the night the two-year-old died, Brown said she noticed the toddler and her brother seemed sick.
“Before I called the paramedics, I gave them some more Pedialyte,” Ashley Brown said. “But when I gave Makayla the Pedialyte, it came running back out her mouth.”
Emergency teams found her lying on the floor, they tried CPR for more than 40 minutes before pronouncing her dead, according to the incident report.
The autopsy later revealed severe colon damage from blunt force trauma that happened sometime within the three days before her death.
Jennifer Butler, detective with the North Charleston Police Department, said the children were in close contact with at least 5 different family members in those 72 hours.
Makayla’s brother also had similar injuries but survived.
This weekend, Makayla’s family held a rally for justice in the case, saying they need answers as to who hurt the children.
Brenda Brown, Makayla’s grandmother said the focus of the investigation has been wrongly placed on the toddler’s mother, Ashley Brown.
“They were so focused on my family, they lost contact of the case,” Brenda Brown said.
Investigators said they also want justice for Makayla, but they can’t get answers unless more family members come to police with information.
“It comes down to the family,” Butler said. “I know for a fact that the last 72 hours of Makayla’s life she was in the care of family members and some of those family members refusing to speak with me is what halts my investigation.”
Ashley says she didn’t have anything to do with her daughter’s death. Her four remaining children are currently in the care of the South Carolina department of social services.
