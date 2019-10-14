North Charleston to open Lowcountry’s first large-scale competition and recreation athletic center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders plan to hold the ribbon cutting and grand opening of a the city’s newest recreational facility Wednesday.
The North Charleston Athletic Center includes three indoor gymnasiums for multi-use, as well as community meeting and event space, city spokesman Ryan Johnson said. The 51,000 sq. ft., $14 million state of the art facility has been designed to host an array of competitive and recreational sports, including basketball, pickleball, wrestling, volleyball, cheerleading, soccer, among many others.
“The North Charleston Athletic Center will be the flagship of our recreation programming for our residents, granting greater access to a larger number of competitive sports, right in our backyard. At the end of the day, it’s about giving our youth a year-round athletic center to promote teamwork, leadership, and wellness,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “In addition, we anticipate the facility to be an economic driver of sports tourism, attracting regional, statewide, and national tournament play.”
The facility features:
- Three full court basketball floors
- Four regulation volleyball courts
- Six full-size pickle ball courts
- Six full-size wrestling mats
“The citizens of North Charleston have asked for a facility like this, and I’m proud that City Council and Mayor Summey have delivered with the beautiful North Charleston Athletic Center right here in District 6,” North Charleston City Council Member Dorothy Williams said. “This is a win for the youth of our community.”
“Our recreational programming has taken a huge leap forward with the opening of the North Charleston Athletic Center,” Park and Recreation Director Ed Barfield said. “We can now fulfill the countless requests to host large-scale youth events, while granting greater access for recreational play, from youth to adult. The long-lasting benefits of a facility like this are yet to be told.”
The center is located at 5794 Casper Padgett Way.
Wednesday’s grand opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.