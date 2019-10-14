“Oh my God, he’s gone already?” - Woman reacts after 18-year old neighbor killed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek police continue to try to find whoever shot and killed a teenager and critically wounded a second person.
The victim has been identified as 18-year old RJ Calhoun.
Police say the shooting happened just before nine o'clock Sunday night at Calhoun's home on Adeline Drive at Anita Drive.
Police were back on the scene Monday morning looking for evidence on the side of the house. Investigators found bullet holes in the siding.
A neighbor heard the gunshots.
"I heard like five, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, like over eight rounds went off," Nathalie Bannister said.
Bannister said RJ Calhoun’s father went outside and saw his son dead on the ground and the second victim also on the ground.
She said Calhoun's dad yelled for someone to call 911.
“They were just side by side, lying next to each other. I was like ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe it.’ When they threw the sheet over him I’m like,'Oh my God, he’s gone already?' I mean like my Jesus. This was just devastating for me,” Bannister said.
Calhoun's family members were stunned to hear about his death.
"It's never a good time to get a phone call that your family member has passed so actually it was a tragic moment," Latoya Turman said.
"I was devastated because we grew up together, we grew up as a tight knit community, so it really hurt my feelings," Tyquez Turman said.
Police have not said what may have sparked the shooting.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
